Beach Hazards Statement issued July 21 at 2:09AM PDT until July 22 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 2:09 am

* WHAT…Abnormally high tides between 6.5 and 7.0 feet are
expected with elevated surf up to 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County
Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN…Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at
beach and harbor areas including walkways and bike paths.
Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage
is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides are expected between 9 and 11
pm each evening.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

National Weather Service

