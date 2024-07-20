Excessive Heat Warning issued July 20 at 3:42PM PDT until July 24 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to
110.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those
without air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.