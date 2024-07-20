Beach Hazards Statement issued July 20 at 2:07AM PDT until July 22 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Abnormally high tides between 6.5 and 7.0 feet are

expected with elevated surf up to 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County

Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN…From this evening through late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at

beach and harbor areas including walkways and bike paths.

Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage

is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides are expected between 9 and 11

pm each evening.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.