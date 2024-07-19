Heat Advisory issued July 19 at 9:33AM PDT until July 21 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 98 expected. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with
temperatures up to 103 possible.
* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Santa
Lucia Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura
County Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley, and Western Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM PDT Sunday. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday morning through Wednesday
evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.