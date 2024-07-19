Heat Advisory issued July 19 at 9:33AM PDT until July 21 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 98 expected. For

the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with

temperatures up to 103 possible.

* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Santa

Lucia Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura

County Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley, and Western Santa Monica

Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM PDT Sunday. For the

Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday morning through Wednesday

evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.