Beach Hazards Statement issued July 19 at 2:23PM PDT until July 22 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Abnormally high tides between 6.5 and 7.0 feet are
expected with elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County
Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.
* WHEN…From Saturday evening through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at
beach and harbor areas including walkways and bike paths.
Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage
is expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides are expected between 9 and 11
pm each evening.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.