Heat Advisory issued July 18 at 5:40AM PDT until July 21 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures of 90 to 103. For the

Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures

up to 90 to 110 possible.

* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Santa

Lucia Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura

County Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley, and Western Santa Monica

Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM Friday to 10 AM PDT

Sunday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday morning through

Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.