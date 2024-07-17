Wind Advisory issued July 17 at 1:45AM PDT until July 18 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch,

dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 95 to 105

possible each day. Warm overnight low temperatures generally in

the 70s.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT

Thursday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday morning

through Wednesday evening July 24.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Heat

related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat

events.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.