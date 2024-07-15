Beach Hazards Statement issued July 15 at 5:48AM PDT until July 18 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf expected. Surf heights around 4 to 6 feet in
southerly to southwesterly swell with 15 to 18 second wave
periods.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles
County Beaches.
* WHEN…From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
locations in such conditions, so stay off the rocks.