Beach Hazards Statement issued July 15 at 10:05PM PDT until July 18 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated

surf expected. Surf heights of 4 to 6 feet are expected,

highest at south to southwest facing beaches.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles

County Beaches.

* WHEN…From 9 AM PDT Tuesday through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

locations in such conditions, so stay off the rocks.