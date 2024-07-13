Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 5:59PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 558 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of showers and
isolated thunderstorms near Cuyama, or 29 miles north of Montecito,
moving northwest at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Strong erratic wind gusts will have the
potential to cause rapid spread of fires. Lightning could
ignite new fires.
Locations impacted include…
Cuyama…
and Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.