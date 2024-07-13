Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 9:21AM PDT until July 13 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR
MOSTLY DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS ACROSS MOST
MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, ANTELOPE VALLEY, AND VALLEYS OF SAN LUIS
OBISPO AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES, AS WELL AS OJAI AND CASITAS
VALLEY…
.An upper-atmospheric weather disturbance off the Pacific Coast
will interact with an influx of monsoonal moisture to create
widely scattered and mostly dry thunderstorms today.
Average thunderstorm motions will range from north-northwestward
to north- northeastward at 20 to 35 mph. So far this morning,
lightning strikes have mostly been focused from Ventura County
northward, but daytime heating will likely expand the thunderstorm
coverage into the interior portions of Los Angeles county.
Thunderstorms will be high-based and will produce little to no
precipitation, especially considering the faster movement of storm
activity. Thunderstorms will also be capable of producing gusty,
erratic outflow winds, gusting upwards of 45 to 60 mph on a
localized basis. With the ongoing extended heatwave, contributing
to significant drying of fuels, a significant fire-weather risk
exists today.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for mostly dry thunderstorms and strong outflow
winds, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Widely scattered mostly dry thunderstorms are
occurring this morning. Thunderstorms will be high- based, and
produce little, if any, precipitation, resulting in an increased
threat of lightning induced new fire ignitions.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Strong and erratic outflow winds produced by the
dry thunderstorms, locally gusting to 45 to 60 mph, will have
the potential to cause rapid spread of any ongoing fires, as
well as any new fires.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for lightning-induced
ignitions from mostly dry thunderstorms. Conditions will also
be favorable for rapid wildfire spread and extreme fire behavior
due to strong and erratic outflow winds. These conditions could
threaten life and property. In addition, hot temperatures will
bring the potential for large vertical plume growth. These
conditions have the potential to be EXTREMELY DANGEROUS for
wildfire operations.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.