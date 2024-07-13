Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 9:21AM PDT until July 13 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR

MOSTLY DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS ACROSS MOST

MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, ANTELOPE VALLEY, AND VALLEYS OF SAN LUIS

OBISPO AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES, AS WELL AS OJAI AND CASITAS

VALLEY…

.An upper-atmospheric weather disturbance off the Pacific Coast

will interact with an influx of monsoonal moisture to create

widely scattered and mostly dry thunderstorms today.

Average thunderstorm motions will range from north-northwestward

to north- northeastward at 20 to 35 mph. So far this morning,

lightning strikes have mostly been focused from Ventura County

northward, but daytime heating will likely expand the thunderstorm

coverage into the interior portions of Los Angeles county.

Thunderstorms will be high-based and will produce little to no

precipitation, especially considering the faster movement of storm

activity. Thunderstorms will also be capable of producing gusty,

erratic outflow winds, gusting upwards of 45 to 60 mph on a

localized basis. With the ongoing extended heatwave, contributing

to significant drying of fuels, a significant fire-weather risk

exists today.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for mostly dry thunderstorms and strong outflow

winds, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Widely scattered mostly dry thunderstorms are

occurring this morning. Thunderstorms will be high- based, and

produce little, if any, precipitation, resulting in an increased

threat of lightning induced new fire ignitions.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Strong and erratic outflow winds produced by the

dry thunderstorms, locally gusting to 45 to 60 mph, will have

the potential to cause rapid spread of any ongoing fires, as

well as any new fires.

* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for lightning-induced

ignitions from mostly dry thunderstorms. Conditions will also

be favorable for rapid wildfire spread and extreme fire behavior

due to strong and erratic outflow winds. These conditions could

threaten life and property. In addition, hot temperatures will

bring the potential for large vertical plume growth. These

conditions have the potential to be EXTREMELY DANGEROUS for

wildfire operations.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.