Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 4:41PM PDT until July 13 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR
MOSTLY DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS ACROSS MOST
MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, ANTELOPE VALLEY, AND VALLEYS OF SAN LUIS
OBISPO AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES, AS WELL AS OJAI AND CASITAS
VALLEY…
.An upper-atmospheric weather disturbance off the Pacific Coast
will interact with an influx of monsoonal moisture to create
widely scattered and mostly dry thunderstorms through this
evening. Average thunderstorm motions will range from north-
northwestward to north- northeastward at 20 to 35 mph.
Thunderstorms will be high-based and will produce little to no
precipitation, especially considering the faster movement of storm
activity. Thunderstorms will also be capable of producing gusty,
erratic outflow winds, gusting upwards of 45 to 60 mph on a
localized basis. With the ongoing extended heatwave, contributing
to significant drying of fuels, there is a significant fire-
weather risk through this evening.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Widely scattered mostly dry thunderstorms are
occurring this morning across portions of Southwest California
and are expected to increase through the day. Thunderstorms
will be high-based, and produce little, if any, precipitation,
resulting in an increased threat of lightning induced new fire
ignitions.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Strong and erratic outflow winds produced by
the dry thunderstorms, locally gusting to 45 to 60 mph, will
have the potential to cause rapid spread of any ongoing fires,
as well as any new fires. This includes the ongoing Lake Fire
in Santa Barbara County.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for lightning-induced
ignitions from mostly dry thunderstorms. Conditions will also
be favorable for rapid wildfire spread and extreme fire
behavior due to strong and erratic outflow winds. These
conditions could threaten life and property. In addition, hot
temperatures will bring the potential for large vertical plume
growth. These conditions have the potential to be EXTREMELY
DANGEROUS for wildfire operations.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.