Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 4:41PM PDT until July 13 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR

MOSTLY DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS ACROSS MOST

MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, ANTELOPE VALLEY, AND VALLEYS OF SAN LUIS

OBISPO AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES, AS WELL AS OJAI AND CASITAS

VALLEY…

.An upper-atmospheric weather disturbance off the Pacific Coast

will interact with an influx of monsoonal moisture to create

widely scattered and mostly dry thunderstorms through this

evening. Average thunderstorm motions will range from north-

northwestward to north- northeastward at 20 to 35 mph.

Thunderstorms will be high-based and will produce little to no

precipitation, especially considering the faster movement of storm

activity. Thunderstorms will also be capable of producing gusty,

erratic outflow winds, gusting upwards of 45 to 60 mph on a

localized basis. With the ongoing extended heatwave, contributing

to significant drying of fuels, there is a significant fire-

weather risk through this evening.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Widely scattered mostly dry thunderstorms are

occurring this morning across portions of Southwest California

and are expected to increase through the day. Thunderstorms

will be high-based, and produce little, if any, precipitation,

resulting in an increased threat of lightning induced new fire

ignitions.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Strong and erratic outflow winds produced by

the dry thunderstorms, locally gusting to 45 to 60 mph, will

have the potential to cause rapid spread of any ongoing fires,

as well as any new fires. This includes the ongoing Lake Fire

in Santa Barbara County.

* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for lightning-induced

ignitions from mostly dry thunderstorms. Conditions will also

be favorable for rapid wildfire spread and extreme fire

behavior due to strong and erratic outflow winds. These

conditions could threaten life and property. In addition, hot

temperatures will bring the potential for large vertical plume

growth. These conditions have the potential to be EXTREMELY

DANGEROUS for wildfire operations.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.