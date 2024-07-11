Excessive Heat Warning issued July 11 at 8:38PM PDT until July 11 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
Temperatures have fallen considerably and the Excessive Heat Warning
will be allowed to expire at 9 PM PDT.
