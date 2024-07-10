Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 3:07AM PDT until July 11 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions
with high temperatures up to 100 degrees and overnight lows mostly
in the 70s. Winds have diminished, so the Wind Advisory has been
cancelled. However, local wind gusts to 30 mph will continue
through mid morning.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid hiking in
the mountains and hills.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.