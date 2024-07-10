Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 3:07AM PDT until July 11 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions

with high temperatures up to 100 degrees and overnight lows mostly

in the 70s. Winds have diminished, so the Wind Advisory has been

cancelled. However, local wind gusts to 30 mph will continue

through mid morning.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid hiking in

the mountains and hills.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.