Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 10:06AM PDT until July 11 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98 to
108 degrees. Warm overnight conditions are expected much of this
week, limiting nighttime relief from the heat.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid strenuous
hiking.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.