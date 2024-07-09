Wind Advisory issued July 9 at 8:51PM PDT until July 10 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 35

mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the Excessive Heat Warning,

dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 95 degrees with

very warm overnight low temperatures.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

For the Wind Advisory, until 6 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured

objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.