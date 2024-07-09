Wind Advisory issued July 9 at 8:43PM PDT until July 10 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 35
mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the Excessive Heat Warning,
dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 95 degrees with
very warm overnight low temperatures.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 6 AM PDT Wednesday. For the
Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Heat
related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat
events.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.