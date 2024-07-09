Red Flag Warning issued July 9 at 8:41PM PDT until July 10 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TODAY TO 3 AM WEDNESDAY

FOR THE WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND ADJACENT FOOTHILLS DUE TO

GUSTY SUNDOWNER WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY…

.Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread through late

tonight across the western Santa Ynez Range. A dangerous

combination of very low relative humidity with little to no

overnight recovery, combined with Sundowner winds gusting 35 to

50 mph for multiple hours, will be very favorable for extreme

fire behavior and rapid spread rates through tonight.

* WINDS…Sundowner winds gusting to 35 to 505 mph, mainly from

the Gaviota hills to San Marcos Pass.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 15 percent.

Little to no overnight recovery expected.

* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread

and extreme fire behavior which could threaten life and

property. The hot temperatures will bring the potential for

large vertical plume growth.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.