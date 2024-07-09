Red Flag Warning issued July 9 at 8:41PM PDT until July 10 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TODAY TO 3 AM WEDNESDAY
FOR THE WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND ADJACENT FOOTHILLS DUE TO
GUSTY SUNDOWNER WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY…
.Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread through late
tonight across the western Santa Ynez Range. A dangerous
combination of very low relative humidity with little to no
overnight recovery, combined with Sundowner winds gusting 35 to
50 mph for multiple hours, will be very favorable for extreme
fire behavior and rapid spread rates through tonight.
* WINDS…Sundowner winds gusting to 35 to 505 mph, mainly from
the Gaviota hills to San Marcos Pass.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 15 percent.
Little to no overnight recovery expected.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread
and extreme fire behavior which could threaten life and
property. The hot temperatures will bring the potential for
large vertical plume growth.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.