Red Flag Warning issued July 9 at 10:18AM PDT until July 9 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM TODAY FOR THE
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY INTERIOR MOUNTAINS INCLUDING HIGHER
ELEVATIONS OF THE LAKE FIRE DUE TO GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND VERY
LOW HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TODAY TO 3 AM WEDNESDAY
FOR THE WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND ADJACENT FOOTHILLS DUE TO
GUSTY SUNDOWNER WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY…
.Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread from this
afternoon into tonight across the Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains including the Lake Fire, and the western Santa Ynez
Mountains. A volatile combination of extreme heat with 95 to 105
degree temperatures and single-digit relative humidity with little
to no overnight recovery, combined with northwest winds gusting
25 to 35 mph for multiple hours and even stronger Sundowner winds,
will be very favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid spread
rates this afternoon through tonight. This includes the Lake Fire
and any new ignitions.
* WINDS…Northwest winds gusting to 25 to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 15 percent.
Little to no overnight recovery expected.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread
and extreme fire behavior which could threaten life and
property. The hot temperatures will bring the potential for
large vertical plume growth.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.