Red Flag Warning issued July 9 at 10:18AM PDT until July 10 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM TODAY FOR THE

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY INTERIOR MOUNTAINS INCLUDING HIGHER

ELEVATIONS OF THE LAKE FIRE DUE TO GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND VERY

LOW HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TODAY TO 3 AM WEDNESDAY

FOR THE WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND ADJACENT FOOTHILLS DUE TO

GUSTY SUNDOWNER WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY…

.Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread from this

afternoon into tonight across the Santa Barbara County Interior

Mountains including the Lake Fire, and the western Santa Ynez

Mountains. A volatile combination of extreme heat with 95 to 105

degree temperatures and single-digit relative humidity with little

to no overnight recovery, combined with northwest winds gusting

25 to 35 mph for multiple hours and even stronger Sundowner winds,

will be very favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid spread

rates this afternoon through tonight. This includes the Lake Fire

and any new ignitions.

* WINDS…Sundowner winds gusting to 35 to 45 mph, mainly from

the Gaviota hills to San Marcos Pass.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 15 percent.

Little to no overnight recovery expected.

* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread

and extreme fire behavior which could threaten life and

property. The hot temperatures will bring the potential for

large vertical plume growth.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.