Red Flag Warning issued July 8 at 1:33PM PDT until July 10 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM TUESDAY FOR THE
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY INTERIOR MOUNTAINS INCLUDING HIGHER
ELEVATIONS OF THE LAKE FIRE DUE TO GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND VERY
LOW HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM WEDNESDAY
FOR THE WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND ADJACENT FOOTHILLS DUE TO
GUSTY SUNDOWNER WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY…
.Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread from Tuesday
afternoon into Tuesday night across the Santa Barbara County
Interior Mountains including the Lake Fire, and the western Santa
Ynez Mountains. A volatile combination of extreme heat with 95 to
105 degree temperatures and single-digit relative humidity with
little to no overnight recovery, combined with northwest winds
gusting 25 to 35 mph for multiple hours and even stronger
Sundowner winds, will be very favorable for extreme fire behavior
and rapid spread rates Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.
This includes the Lake Fire and any new ignitions.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 3 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* WINDS…Sundowner winds gusting to 35 to 45 mph, mainly from the
Gaviota hills to San Marcos Pass.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 15 percent.
Little to no overnight recovery expected.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread
and extreme fire behavior which could threaten life and
property. The hot temperatures will bring the potential for
large vertical plume growth.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.