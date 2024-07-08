Red Flag Warning issued July 8 at 1:33PM PDT until July 10 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM TUESDAY FOR THE

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY INTERIOR MOUNTAINS INCLUDING HIGHER

ELEVATIONS OF THE LAKE FIRE DUE TO GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND VERY

LOW HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM WEDNESDAY

FOR THE WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND ADJACENT FOOTHILLS DUE TO

GUSTY SUNDOWNER WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY…

.Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread from Tuesday

afternoon into Tuesday night across the Santa Barbara County

Interior Mountains including the Lake Fire, and the western Santa

Ynez Mountains. A volatile combination of extreme heat with 95 to

105 degree temperatures and single-digit relative humidity with

little to no overnight recovery, combined with northwest winds

gusting 25 to 35 mph for multiple hours and even stronger

Sundowner winds, will be very favorable for extreme fire behavior

and rapid spread rates Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.

This includes the Lake Fire and any new ignitions.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 3 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* WINDS…Sundowner winds gusting to 35 to 45 mph, mainly from the

Gaviota hills to San Marcos Pass.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 15 percent.

Little to no overnight recovery expected.

* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread

and extreme fire behavior which could threaten life and

property. The hot temperatures will bring the potential for

large vertical plume growth.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.