Heat Advisory issued July 8 at 2:57AM PDT until July 9 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures of 93 to 103 degrees

expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions

with temperatures of 98 to 108 possible. Warm overnight conditions

are expected much of this week, limiting nighttime relief from the

heat.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County

Valleys, Ojai Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana

Mountains, and Western San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PDT

Tuesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday morning

through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.