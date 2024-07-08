Heat Advisory issued July 8 at 2:57AM PDT until July 9 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures of 93 to 103 degrees
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions
with temperatures of 98 to 108 possible. Warm overnight conditions
are expected much of this week, limiting nighttime relief from the
heat.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Ojai Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana
Mountains, and Western San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PDT
Tuesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday morning
through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.