Excessive Heat Warning issued July 7 at 8:39AM PDT until July 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 95.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains
Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.