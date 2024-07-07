Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning issued July 7 at 8:39AM PDT until July 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 5:02 pm
Published 8:39 am

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 95.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains
Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

