Heat Advisory issued July 6 at 2:59AM PDT until July 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures of 85 to 95 common,
hottest farthest from the coast.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los
Angeles, Palos Verdes Hills, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central
Coast, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and Ventura
County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
sensitive populations like the very young, the very old, those
without air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.