Excessive Heat Warning issued July 6 at 8:53PM PDT until July 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 95 to
105, and very warm nights.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa
Susana Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa
Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.