Wind Advisory issued July 5 at 9:29AM PDT until July 6 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions
with high temperatures of 100 to 110 common and very warm nights.
For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 6 PM PDT Monday. For
the Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid hiking in
the mountains and hills.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.