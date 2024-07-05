Wind Advisory issued July 5 at 1:31PM PDT until July 6 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions

with high temperatures of 100 to 110 common and very warm nights.

For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM PDT Sunday. For

the Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Gusty winds will blow

around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid hiking in

the mountains and hills.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.