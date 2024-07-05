Red Flag Warning issued July 5 at 2:21PM PDT until July 6 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY FOR THE

INTERSTATE 5 CORRIDOR, VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SANTA BARBARA

COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SOUTHWEST SANTA BARBARA COAST, INTERIOR SAN

LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, AND CUYAMA VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY NORTHWEST TO

NORTH WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND VERY HOT TEMPERATURES LEADING TO

LARGE VERTICAL PLUME GROWTH POTENTIAL…

.An extremely long-duration heat wave will bring very hot and dry

conditions to southwest California well into next week, hottest

today and Saturday in most areas. The hot and dry conditions will

coincide with northwest to northeast winds, gusting from 25 to

45 mph, today through tonight across many mountain and interior

areas, as well as southwest Santa Barbara County. The very hot

temperatures in the Red Flag Warning area will also bring a

significant threat of large vertical plume growth with any new

fires. While classic Red Flag duration thresholds will likely not

be met, considering the extreme nature of this heat event and the

holiday fire ignition sources available, conditions are favorable

for rapid and large fire growth, along with extreme fire

behavior.

Onshore flow will likely be on the increase Saturday through

Monday, which may lead to increasing southwest to west winds

across portions of the interior and possible Red Flag Warning

extensions in some areas.

* WINDS…North to northeast winds gusting to 20 to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 6 to 12 percent

with poor to moderate overnight recovery.

* TEMPERATURES…Maximum temperatures of 100 to 1118 degrees.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would threaten

life and property. The hot temperatures will bring the potential

for large vertical plume growth.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use EXTREME CAUTION

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.