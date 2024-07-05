Red Flag Warning issued July 5 at 2:21PM PDT until July 6 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY FOR THE
INTERSTATE 5 CORRIDOR, VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SANTA BARBARA
COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SOUTHWEST SANTA BARBARA COAST, INTERIOR SAN
LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, AND CUYAMA VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY NORTHWEST TO
NORTH WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND VERY HOT TEMPERATURES LEADING TO
LARGE VERTICAL PLUME GROWTH POTENTIAL…
.An extremely long-duration heat wave will bring very hot and dry
conditions to southwest California well into next week, hottest
today and Saturday in most areas. The hot and dry conditions will
coincide with northwest to northeast winds, gusting from 25 to
45 mph, today through tonight across many mountain and interior
areas, as well as southwest Santa Barbara County. The very hot
temperatures in the Red Flag Warning area will also bring a
significant threat of large vertical plume growth with any new
fires. While classic Red Flag duration thresholds will likely not
be met, considering the extreme nature of this heat event and the
holiday fire ignition sources available, conditions are favorable
for rapid and large fire growth, along with extreme fire
behavior.
Onshore flow will likely be on the increase Saturday through
Monday, which may lead to increasing southwest to west winds
across portions of the interior and possible Red Flag Warning
extensions in some areas.
* WINDS…Northwest to north winds gusting 25 to 40 mph, except
isolated gusts to 45 mph near Gaviota/Refugio this evening.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 15 percent
with poor overnight recovery, driest in the foothills and
mountains.
* TEMPERATURES…Maximum temperatures of 85 to 100 degrees across
the Southwest Santa Barbara coast, and 100 to 110 in the
foothills and mountains.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would threaten
life and property. The hot temperatures will bring the potential
for large vertical plume growth.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use EXTREME CAUTION
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.