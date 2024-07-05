Red Flag Warning issued July 5 at 10:05AM PDT until July 6 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY FOR THE

INTERSTATE 5 CORRIDOR, VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SANTA BARBARA

COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SOUTHWEST SANTA BARBARA COAST, INTERIOR SAN LUIS

OBISPO COUNTY, AND CUYAMA VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY NORTHWEST TO

NORTH WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND VERY HOT TEMPERATURES LEADING

TO LARGE VERTICAL PLUME GROWTH POTENTIAL…

.An extremely long-duration heat wave will bring very hot and dry

conditions to southwest California well into next week, hottest

today and Saturday in most areas. The hot and dry conditions will

coincide with northwest to northeast winds, gusting from 25 to 45

mph, today through tonight across many mountain and interior

areas, as well as southwest Santa Barbara County. The very hot

temperatures in the Red Flag Warning area will also bring

a significant threat of large vertical plume growth with any

new fires. While classic Red Flag duration thresholds will

likely not be met, considering the extreme nature of this heat

event and the holiday fire ignition sources available, conditions

are favorable for rapid and large fire growth, along with extreme

fire behavior.

Onshore flow will likely be on the increase Saturday through

Monday, which may lead to increasing southwest to west winds

across portions of the interior and possible Red Flag Warning

extensions in some areas.

* WINDS…Northwest to north winds gusting 25 to 40 mph, except

isolated gusts to 45 mph near Gaviota/Refugio this evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 15 percent

with poor overnight recovery.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use EXTREME CAUTION

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.