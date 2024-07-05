Heat Advisory issued July 5 at 9:29AM PDT until July 7 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures of 85 to 95 common,
hottest furthest from the coast. Local highs near 100 in the
foothills. Hottest today.
* WHERE…The inland coastal areas of Los Angeles and Ventura
Counties and the Central Coast.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
sensitive populations like the very young, the very old, those
without air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid hiking in
the mountains and hills.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.