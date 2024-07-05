Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued July 5 at 4:55AM PDT until July 7 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 96.

* WHERE…Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los
Angeles, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa
Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and Ventura County Inland
Coast.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

