Heat Advisory issued July 5 at 1:31PM PDT until July 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures of 85 to 95 common,

hottest furthest from the coast. Local highs near 100 in the

foothills. Hottest Friday.

* WHERE…The inland coastal areas of Los Angeles and Ventura

Counties and the Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

sensitive populations like the very young, the very old, those

without air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.