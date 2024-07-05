Beach Hazards Statement issued July 5 at 6:04AM PDT until July 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated
surf expected. Surf heights are expected to average 3 to 6 feet,
highest on south and southwest facing beaches.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles
County Beaches.
* WHEN…Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
locations in such conditions, so stay off the rocks.