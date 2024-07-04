Red Flag Warning issued July 4 at 9:09AM PDT until July 6 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RISK OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY NIGHT OVER MOST MOUNTAINS, SOUTHWEST SANTA BARBARA COUNTY,

AND INTERIOR SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY…

.A extremely long-duration heat wave will bring very hot and dry

conditions to southwest California well into next week, hottest

Friday and Saturday. The hot and dry conditions will coincide

with northwest to northeast winds, gusting from 20 to 40 mph,

this evening through Friday night across many mountain and

interior areas, as well as southwest Santa Barbara County. While

classic Red Flag thresholds will likely not be met, considering

the extreme nature of this event and the holiday fire ignition

sources available, conditions are favorable for critical fire

weather behavior.

* WINDS…Northwest to north winds gusting 25 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 10 percent

with poor to moderate overnight recovery, except higher

humidities near the cooler coasts.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.