Red Flag Warning issued July 4 at 9:09AM PDT until July 6 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RISK OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY NIGHT OVER MOST MOUNTAINS, SOUTHWEST SANTA BARBARA COUNTY,
AND INTERIOR SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY…
.A extremely long-duration heat wave will bring very hot and dry
conditions to southwest California well into next week, hottest
Friday and Saturday. The hot and dry conditions will coincide
with northwest to northeast winds, gusting from 20 to 40 mph,
this evening through Friday night across many mountain and
interior areas, as well as southwest Santa Barbara County. While
classic Red Flag thresholds will likely not be met, considering
the extreme nature of this event and the holiday fire ignition
sources available, conditions are favorable for critical fire
weather behavior.
* WINDS…Northwest to north winds gusting 25 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 10 percent
with poor overnight recovery.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use EXTREME CAUTION
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.