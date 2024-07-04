Excessive Heat Warning issued July 4 at 9:06PM PDT until July 8 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
of 45 to 50 mph. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Friday. For the
Excessive Heat Warning, until 6 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Heat
related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat
events.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.