Excessive Heat Warning issued July 4 at 9:06PM PDT until July 6 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts of 45 to 50 mph. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously

hot conditions with temperatures up to 98.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Friday. For the

Excessive Heat Warning, until 6 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Heat

related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat

events.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.