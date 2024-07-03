Red Flag Warning issued July 3 at 3:15PM PDT until July 6 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RISK OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT OVER MOST MOUNTAINS, SOUTHWEST SANTA BARBARA
COUNTY, AND INTERIOR SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY…
.A extremely long-duration heat wave will bring very hot and dry
conditions to Southwestern California through at least the
weekend. The hot and dry conditions will coincide with northwest
to northeast winds, gusting from 20 to 40 mph, Thursday evening
through Friday night across many mountain and interior areas, as
well as southwest Santa Barbara County. While classic Red Flag
thresholds will likely not be met, considering the extreme nature
of this event and the holiday fire ignition sources available,
conditions are favorable for critical fire weather behavior.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS…Northwest to north winds gusting 25 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 6 to 12 percent
with poor to moderate overnight recovery, except higher
humidities near the cooler coasts.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.