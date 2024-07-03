Red Flag Warning issued July 3 at 3:15PM PDT until July 6 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RISK OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY EVENING

THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT OVER MOST MOUNTAINS, SOUTHWEST SANTA BARBARA

COUNTY, AND INTERIOR SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY…

.A extremely long-duration heat wave will bring very hot and dry

conditions to Southwestern California through at least the

weekend. The hot and dry conditions will coincide with northwest

to northeast winds, gusting from 20 to 40 mph, Thursday evening

through Friday night across many mountain and interior areas, as

well as southwest Santa Barbara County. While classic Red Flag

thresholds will likely not be met, considering the extreme nature

of this event and the holiday fire ignition sources available,

conditions are favorable for critical fire weather behavior.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather

Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS…Northwest to north winds gusting 25 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 6 to 12 percent

with poor overnight recovery.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use EXTREME CAUTION

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.