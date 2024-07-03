Excessive Heat Warning issued July 3 at 11:47AM PDT until July 6 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100
expected, warmest in the foothills. Hottest Friday and Saturday.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 6 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.