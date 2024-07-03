Excessive Heat Warning issued July 3 at 11:19PM PDT until July 6 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100
expected, warmest in the foothills. Hottest Friday and Saturday.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 6 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.