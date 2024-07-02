Heat Advisory issued July 2 at 1:36PM PDT until July 7 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 85 to 95
possible.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los
Angeles, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa
Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and Ventura County Inland
Coast.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 6 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.