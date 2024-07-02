Heat Advisory issued July 2 at 1:36PM PDT until July 7 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 85 to 95

possible.

* WHERE…Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los

Angeles, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa

Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and Ventura County Inland

Coast.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 6 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.