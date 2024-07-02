Excessive Heat Warning issued July 2 at 1:36PM PDT until July 6 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100

expected, warmest in the foothills. Hottest Friday and Saturday.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 6 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.