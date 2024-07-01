Excessive Heat Warning issued July 1 at 1:39PM PDT until July 8 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 95 to

105 possible, and upwards of 105 to 110 possible in the valleys

well away from the coast.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.