Excessive Heat Warning issued July 1 at 1:39PM PDT until July 8 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 95 to
105 possible, and upwards of 105 to 110 possible in the valleys
well away from the coast.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.