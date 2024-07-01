Skip to Content
Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 1 at 1:39PM PDT until July 8 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 1:39 pm

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 95 to
105 possible, and upwards of 105 to 110 possible in the valleys
well away from the coast.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content