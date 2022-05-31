Wind Advisory issued May 31 at 10:33PM PDT until June 1 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.