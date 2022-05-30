Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
May 31, 2022 3:38 am
Published 7:56 pm

Wind Advisory issued May 30 at 7:56PM PDT until May 31 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Alerts
Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content