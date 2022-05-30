Beach Hazards Statement issued May 30 at 9:22AM PDT until May 31 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet with local sets to 6 feet.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa
Barbara County Southeastern Coast.
* WHEN…Through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the
hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and
surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and
rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Surf will be highest on west-facing
beaches.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as
they can be deadly locations in such conditions.