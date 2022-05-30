Beach Hazards Statement issued May 30 at 9:22AM PDT until May 31 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 6 to 9 feet with local sets to 10 feet.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN…Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the

hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers

out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and

capsize small boats nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as

they can be deadly locations in such conditions.