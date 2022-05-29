Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 8:56PM PDT until May 30 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55
mph. Strongest winds focused across the Interstate 5 corridor.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could
blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result. Strong winds are expected
to impact Interstate 5 during this period.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.